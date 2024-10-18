Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:MMC opened at $227.00 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $232.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average is $214.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.
