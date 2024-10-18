Mark Plavsic Sells 7,383 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,150.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aura Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 561,766 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 194.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,266 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.