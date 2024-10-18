Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 11,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

