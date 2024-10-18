Marest Capital LLC Buys 219 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marest Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.3% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GS opened at $528.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

