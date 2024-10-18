Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 58,243 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,243 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Newmont stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

