Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 21,205 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.19.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $251.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

