Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

