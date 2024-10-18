Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,113 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $86,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FI opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $198.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.