Marathon Asset Management Ltd Buys 18,424 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

RPRX stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

