Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Manitowoc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTW opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.84. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 214,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

