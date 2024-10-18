Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 96.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 46.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.29. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

