MANEKI Trading 70% Higher This Week (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $71.45 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANEKI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00250121 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00787205 USD and is up 8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,038,308.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANEKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANEKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.