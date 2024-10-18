Madrona Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average is $219.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.89.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

