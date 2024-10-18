Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $220,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.52.

PayPal stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

