Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.58 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

