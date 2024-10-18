Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 422,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 421,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

