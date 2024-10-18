M3 Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.90. 71,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.86. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.