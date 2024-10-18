M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,366.81. 17,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,614. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,425.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.