M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 533 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $391.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,750. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.06 and its 200 day moving average is $363.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

