M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 140 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. 627,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,902. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

