M3 Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 196.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 97,587 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in RTX by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of RTX by 23.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $125.16. 601,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

