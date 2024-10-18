M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.15. 292,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

