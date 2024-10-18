M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 994 ($12.98) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 14964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928 ($12.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.32) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 0.3 %

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 866.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is 5,106.38%.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

