Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip Sells 100,000 Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00.

Martin Raymond Danziger Rip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 6,500 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

LUM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$249.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

