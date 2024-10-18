Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip Sells 100,000 Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00.
Martin Raymond Danziger Rip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 6,500 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.
Lumina Gold Stock Up 3.4 %
LUM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$249.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.