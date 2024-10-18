Loop Capital Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of JACK opened at $46.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $897.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

