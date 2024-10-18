Lollybomb Meme Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,191.90 (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $5,191.90 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lollybomb Meme Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00250016 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00102354 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,948.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.