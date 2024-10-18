Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 719,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 455,133 shares.The stock last traded at $87.62 and had previously closed at $88.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

