Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $132.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after acquiring an additional 855,197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 458,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

