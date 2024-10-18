Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAC. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.08.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
