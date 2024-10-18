Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $6.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,750,497 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,737,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033896 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

