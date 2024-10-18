Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $6.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,750,497 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,737,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033896 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
