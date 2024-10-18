Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.79 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $6.79 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,733,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
