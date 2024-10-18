Lista DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.31 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $70.02 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,990,355 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 178,645,393.65365228 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.38502505 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $8,800,258.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

