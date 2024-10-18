Lindsell Train Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 349,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 64,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

