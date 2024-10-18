Lindsell Train Ltd Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,451,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,130 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 11.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $524,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

