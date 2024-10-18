LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $920.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $856.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

