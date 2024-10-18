LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.89. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 76,721 shares traded.

LFST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,683.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $4,326,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

