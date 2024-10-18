Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,751. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after buying an additional 280,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.