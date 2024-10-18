Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,880.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,880.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

