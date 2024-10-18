Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

LBRT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,180,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,491. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

