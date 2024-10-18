LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,189,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,408,278 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $2.85.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $485.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.80%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.