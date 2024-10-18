LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,458,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Price Performance

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Cuts Dividend

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

