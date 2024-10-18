LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

SLYG opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

