LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 9,324 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

