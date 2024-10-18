LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

