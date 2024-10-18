LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.33 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

