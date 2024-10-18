LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 893 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 172,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVW stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.