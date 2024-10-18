LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 4,196 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

