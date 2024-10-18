LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 3,195 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

