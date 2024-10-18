LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.