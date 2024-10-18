LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

